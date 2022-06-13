Popeyes offering 59 cent chicken in honor of 50th birthday

Popeyes is celebrating its 50th birthday and it wants you to take part in the special occasion.

From now until June 19, the popular fast-food restaurant will be offering two pieces of its signature bone-in chicken for just 59 cents when you spend a minimum of $5 per order.

To enjoy the deal, all you have to do is order on the Popeyes app or visit Popeyes.com.

Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt — Popeyes (@Popeyes) June 9, 2022

The discounted price is a throwback to 1972 when Popeyes sold chicken for just 59 cents. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972.