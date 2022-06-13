93º

Popeyes offering 59 cent chicken in honor of 50th birthday

Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Popeyes is celebrating its 50th birthday and it wants you to take part in the special occasion.

From now until June 19, the popular fast-food restaurant will be offering two pieces of its signature bone-in chicken for just 59 cents when you spend a minimum of $5 per order.

To enjoy the deal, all you have to do is order on the Popeyes app or visit Popeyes.com.

The discounted price is a throwback to 1972 when Popeyes sold chicken for just 59 cents. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972.

