Tractor-trailer crash closes Rt. 501 in Bedford County, authorities say (Credit: Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

BOONSBORO, Va. – A tractor-trailer accident has closed Rt. 501 in Bedford County.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rt. 501 in Boonsboro, closing the stretch between Short Cut Road and Rocky Mountain Road.

Authorities expect the highway to reopen between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Authorities have not said whether or not the driver was injured.

