Roanoke woman wins $500,000 lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket

ROANOKE, Va. – This Roanoke woman must have been feeling lucky – she won $500,000 on her scratch-off ticket.

On Tuesday, Phyllis Caley of Roanoke bought and scratched her 100X The Money lottery ticket at One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke, according to a Virginia Lottery announcement.

Virginia Lottery officials said that Caley told them she scratched the ticket in-store, but when she realized it was a winning ticket, she didn’t celebrate – she left quietly and went straight home.

“I was happy. Then I got nervous!” Caley told officials.

According to the Virginia Lottery, The 100X The Money game features prizes ranging from $30 up to a $7 million top prize, making the $500,000 prize that Caley won the second prize.

Caley is retired and has no immediate plans for her winnings, officials said.