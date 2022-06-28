79º

LIVE

Local News

Roanoke woman wins $500,000 lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket

She bought the ticket at a store on Williamson Road

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Virginia Lottery
Phyllis Caley, winner of $500,000 VA Lottery ticket. (Credit: Virginia Lottery) (Virginia Lottery)

ROANOKE, Va. – This Roanoke woman must have been feeling lucky – she won $500,000 on her scratch-off ticket.

On Tuesday, Phyllis Caley of Roanoke bought and scratched her 100X The Money lottery ticket at One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke, according to a Virginia Lottery announcement.

Virginia Lottery officials said that Caley told them she scratched the ticket in-store, but when she realized it was a winning ticket, she didn’t celebrate – she left quietly and went straight home.

“I was happy. Then I got nervous!” Caley told officials.

According to the Virginia Lottery, The 100X The Money game features prizes ranging from $30 up to a $7 million top prize, making the $500,000 prize that Caley won the second prize.

Caley is retired and has no immediate plans for her winnings, officials said.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email