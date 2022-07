Roanoke, Va – A man is in the hospital after a shooting outside the Embassy Inn on Melrose Ave, according to Roanoke City Police. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred after an argument between the victim and the suspect.

We are working to learn updates on the victims condition.

Roanoke City Police say suspect was apprehended by police on Friday morning.

The shooting is still an ongoing investigation.