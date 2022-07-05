27-year-old man wanted after stealing money from game machine in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is still looking for a 27-year-old man who they said stole money out of a game machine at a Lynchburg J Mart on Monday night.

Police have identified the 27-year-old man as Tishaun Conde of Lynchburg, who they said is wanted on charges of grand larceny, destruction of property, eluding police, and reckless driving.

At 8:05 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the J Mart in Lynchburg where the suspect was breaking into a Skillz game machine and stealing money, police said.

Officers said that when they arrived, the suspect fled the scene in a Nissan sedan.

According to police, the Nissan was later located at Meadows Apartment Complex on Yorktown Avenue, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

The Lynchburg Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.