T.G. Howard Community Center hosts third annual back-to-school supply giveaway

PULASKI, Va. – Kids are heading back to school soon, and students in the New River Valley have one more option to get their school supplies.

T.G. Howard Community Center volunteers are working with several organizations, like the Pulaski Police Department, to host their third annual book bag supply giveaway in August.

Staff with the community center said they are giving away 70 book bags filled with school supplies at this year’s event.

Volunteers are pleased to help the community, especially as the price of goods increases.

“Anything we can do to mitigate that burden will be our joy and has always been one of the features of T.G. Howard Community Center actually being a part of and giving back to the community,” Katrina Watson, a volunteer, said.

The school supply event will be on August 2 at 4:00 p.m. at Jackson Park in Pulaski.

A parent or guardian must bring their child to receive a backpack during the event.