T-shirt fundraiser helping treat dogs with heartworms

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke nonprofit is selling t-shirts to raise money for the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP).

Friends of RCACP is selling ‘Rescued Roanoke’ t-shirts for $15 each to raise money for pets who are heartworm positive.

It’s not a tail-wagging moment if a pet develops heart failure due to the disease. Keila Divers, a member of Friends of RCACP, says heartworm treatment can be pricey, starting at $1,500.

”I feel like I’m paying back because so many people got my dog her heartworm treatment. So that’s what it means to me. It’s very important,” said Divers.

The money will help treat the dogs whether they are being fostered or about to be adopted.