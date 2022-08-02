Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year.
Alleghany County/Covington
- City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
Amherst
- Amherst National Night Out 2022: 6:00 p.m. at Amherst County High School - Amherst officials said there will be lots of fun for the family at their National Night Out.
Bedford/Lynchburg
- National Night Out Bedford: 6:00 p.m. at Liberty Lake
- Diamond Hill observes National Night Out: 7:00 p.m. at 401 Washington St, Lynchburg, VA - Officials said that Lynchburg Police and city officials will talk about fighting crime in the area, but if you can’t make it, you leave your front porch light on to show your support.
Carroll County
- Carroll County Schools Back to School Bash: 4:00 p.m. at Carroll County High School football stadium - At the “Bash” free school supplies will be provided to all students in attendance, officials said, and tents will be set up around the track by community organizations, churches and our local schools with entertainment and food trucks.
Radford
- Radford National Night Out: 5:00 p.m. at Bisset Park - Officials said they will be hosting food trucks at the event, including Aloha Eddie, BOOTLEG BBQ, Nana’s Sweets & Treats, and Wicked Lemon
Roanoke
- National Night Out Williamson Road: 4:00 p.m. at Williamson Road Plaza, 3501 Williamson Road - Officials said that this National Night Out will feature activities including a trackless train for the younger set, face painting, food trucks, live music, a Lumberjack Ax Throw, pop-up dance tent, hula-hoop contests, bungee trampolines, and much more.
- Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association National Night Out 2022: 4:00 p.m. at 5301 Williamson Road
- Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Host Multiple National Night Out Events:
- 4:00 p.m. at Washington Park - Officials said this event will be with Hill Street Baptist Church, Americold, Carilion Adolescent, and Aetna Better Health.
- 5:00 p.m. at 2607 Salem Turnpike NW - Officials said this event will be coupled with the National Book Foundation’s Book Rich Environments program, faces from Kids Soar, Roanoke Public Libraries, and Star City Reads will also be in attendance with RRHA and its partners.
- 5:00 p.m. at Jamestown Place - Total Action forProgress, City of Roanoke, Building Bridges Over Barriers, Molina Complete Care, and AnthemHealthkeepers Plus will be with this event, according to officials.
- Northwest Roanoke National Night Out: 5:00 p.m. at EnVision Center & Horton Park, 2607 Salem Turnpike NW
- National Night Out with the Office of the Sheriff: 6:00 p.m. at Westlake Cinema parking lot located at 84 Westlake Road, Hardy VA 24101 - There will be including K9 demonstrations, a special showcase from a local martial arts studio led by Deputy Edwin Alejandro, open tours of our specialty vehicles, and more, officials said.
- National Night Out in Wasena!: 6:00 p.m. at The Green Goat - Officials said there will be free meatballs, tots, lemonade, and live music, in addition to Wasena merch, there will also be some gifts from the city and a new Roanoke-based business.
Rockbridge County
- Lexington National Night Out: 6:00 p.m. at Hull’s Drive-In - There will be free food, drinks, and a movie, officials said, and K9, Fire & Rescue, and Law Enforcement displays and demonstrations will be throughout the evening.
Martinsville
- Martinsville National Night Out: 2022 6:00 p.m. at Uptown Martinsville Farmer’s Market, 65 West Main Street Martinsville, Virginia - Officials are inviting Martinsville residents to shut their doors, turn on their porch lights, and spend the evening with local law enforcement and first responders.