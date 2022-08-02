Water-loving Amphitrite is looking for a family

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Meet Amphitrite: Potentially your new, water-loving bestie.

Amphitrite is 4 and a half years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center for nearly 500 days, as of August 2.

She’s a water-loving pitbull that’s spayed and would love another dog to join in her backyard play-fests.

Like most humans, sometimes Amphitrite gets nervous when she meets new people, but the shelter staff said she’s very treat-motivated – In the words of the staff, she’ll be your best friend for a Beggin’ strip.

And if you’re looking for a buddy for your new exercise regimen, Amphrite is your girl – shelter staff said she loves to take rides in the car and go for long walks.

Amphrite would be best in a home with a human who can handle her large size and teach her not to jump on people out of excitement.

If you’re interested in learning more about this smart girl, you can visit the shelter’s web page, or call 1 540-489-3491.