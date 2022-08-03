“Days of our Lives” to move off of NBC

A popular soap opera won’t be available on NBC’s network anymore.

On Wednesday, NBC announced that they are removing “Days of our Lives” from their network and moving it to stream exclusively on Peacock, our sister station reported.

NBC said that “NBC News Daily” will air in the show’s former network slot beginning on September 12, according to KPRC.

KPRC said that “NBC News Daily” is a one-hour-long news program to provide viewers with breaking news and the latest news, featuring Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest.

The “Days of our Lives” will be available to stream starting on September 12, KPRC said, and all-new episodes will debut on the streaming service daily.

Now, users will be able to access the new episodes in addition to the already existing library of episodes on Peacock, available to premium users, and the Peacock Original “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem” all on one platform, according to KPRC.

If this drama is one of your favorites, you can learn more about Peacock streaming here.