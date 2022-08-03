91º

Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Joseph Michael Childress (Credit: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday.

Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money, and a firearm at the residence.

Childress is being held in Pittsylvania County Jail without bond on the following charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
  • Possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute,
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.

