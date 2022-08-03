Roanoke City finishes updates to parks and playgrounds

The goal is to have a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is celebrating the completion of several new playgrounds across the city.

Parks like Raleigh Court, River’s Edge, and West End are part of the improvements.

Garden City Parks also got much-needed improvements, with other parks slated for playground replacements in the future.

The City’s goal is to have safer, more enjoyable park experiences for everyone.

“One of the things we try to do is make them slightly different from one another so there’s a new experience, and will hopefully draw people from other parts of the city to come to visit a park that they ordinarily don’t come to,” Michael Clark, Director of Roanoke City Parks and Recreation said. “But each one is slightly unique.”

Clark said that another key emphasis on the park updates in the area is making sure they are accessible to everyone.