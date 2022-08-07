Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire.

It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street.

The man was on a bench near the front of the park, witnesses tell 10 News. Bystanders tried throwing water on the man and using a fire extinguisher before medics arrived, they added.

Medics began treatment on scene before taking the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers on scene told 10 News the man was in critical condition.

No criminal charges have been filed as the incident remains under investigation, according to Salem officials.