Green Hill Highland Games return to Salem for 12th year

SALEM, Va – After taking a couple of years off due to the pandemic, the Green Hill Highland Games are returning to Salem on Saturday, Aug. 27.

This free event is great for the whole family. There will be music, Celtic Clans, athletes, bagpipes and more.

You can watch some of the most outstanding athletes compete in strength competitions while wearing kilts. This includes the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and the Caber Toss.

There will also be authentic Celtic music and demonstrations about Scottish Heritage.

The Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, the oldest pipes and drums organization in Southwest Virginia will provide music for the opening ceremonies.

Seventeen Celtic Clans will be on site to celebrate the Celtic history and culture of Southwest Virginia.

Chad Clark, the Athletics Directors says, “The Roanoke Valley’s history is deep in the immigration of the Scotts, the Irish, Celtic heritage and culture. So, this is an opportunity to showcase that to the Roanoke Valley and it is free. It is an opportunity to give back to the public.”

The Green Hill Highland Games benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Virginia, an organization that provides a comfortable and supportive home for families of sick and injured children who come to the Roanoke area for medical treatment.

The games will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Green Hill Park.