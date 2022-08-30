53-year-old man facing several charges after pursuit in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 53-year-old man is now in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday night, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office was alerted about a truck blocking the road and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive, located in the Huddleston area of Bedford County.

The suspect had already left the scene when deputies arrived, but while there, deputies learned of an assault and property damage in connection to the incident.

After patrolling the area, deputies found the dump truck involved and attempted to stop it, however, the suspect refused to do so, according to authorities.

This led to a pursuit starting in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and ending in the Town of Bedford.

In the end, the suspect, who has now been identified as Steven Harold Behnke, of Lynchburg, was taken into custody.

Behnke is facing the following charges:

Felony - Eluding Law Enforcement

Driving Under the Influence

Assault on a Family Member

Property Damage

We’re told Behnke is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Amherst Facility without bond.