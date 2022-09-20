Authorities investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway when a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling east and was rear-ended by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic.

Another vehicle going eastbound, a 2006 Dodge Dakota, was not able to avoid the first crash and rear-ended the Honda Civic, which caused the Honda and the Dodge to catch on fire, according to VSP.

Authorities said that the driver of the Honda did not survive the crash and that the victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy, and identification.

The driver of the Toyota, 26-year-old Alicia Flander, was wearing her seatbelt and had minor injuries, VSP said. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

The Dodge driver, James Brown Jr., 65, was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Virginia State Police said the crash is still under investigation.