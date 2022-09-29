New senior home-sharing program location opens in Galax

There's a new option for seniors looking to enjoy their "golden years"

GALAX, Va. – Seniors looking to enjoy their golden years have other alternatives for living facilities.

Leaders with Senior Home Share recently opened a new location in Galax last month.

Staff said seniors could get around-the-clock healthcare and food prep while living at home compared to a nursing facility.

“We can accommodate any special dietary needs, we work hand in hand with local medical care companies, hospice companies, so we are prepared to care for end of life even,” Jackie Fox, the CEO of Senior Home Share, said.

Leaders said this is the fifth home that opened this month.