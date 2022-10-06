Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke to release Great-horned owls

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will release two Great-horned owls in Roanoke and Blacksburg. (Credit: The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two Great-horned owls are getting a new chance at life after their habitat was destroyed.

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in the owls to care for them after their mother left them behind.

Center officials say a renesting was attempted, but the owls were in need of care after not being fed.

The center brought the hatchlings on April 1, to begin rehab. After over six months in care, they are ready to be released.

The owls will be released at two different locations:

Merriman Soccer Complex in Roanoke on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Pandapas Pond in Blacksburg on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke encourages anyone interested to attend.

