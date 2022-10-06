54º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke to release Great-horned owls

The owls will be released in Roanoke and Blacksburg

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, Roanoke, Wildlife
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will release two Great-horned owls in Roanoke and Blacksburg. (Credit: The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two Great-horned owls are getting a new chance at life after their habitat was destroyed.

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in the owls to care for them after their mother left them behind.

Center officials say a renesting was attempted, but the owls were in need of care after not being fed.

The center brought the hatchlings on April 1, to begin rehab. After over six months in care, they are ready to be released.

The owls will be released at two different locations:

  • Merriman Soccer Complex in Roanoke on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Pandapas Pond in Blacksburg on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke encourages anyone interested to attend.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email