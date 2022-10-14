Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials.

The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in Roanoke, Covington Mayor Tom Sibold said.

We’re told Leitch served not only as the city’s mayor but also as a city councilman and an educator in the Covington School System.

His wife, Kathy Leitch, dedicated many hours to several civic and charitable organizations within the city, officials said.

A statement to 10 News from Covington City officials reads:

“Covington City Council and the employees of the city of Covington share in the grief felt by the entire Alleghany Highlands community at the loss of Lewis and Kathy Leitch. Lewis helped guide the city during his tenures as both an educator in the Covington School System and as a city councilman and former mayor and Kathy dedicated countless hours to the betterment of the region and its residents through numerous civic organizations and charitable endeavors. We send our deepest condolences to the Leitch family and pray for peace and comfort in the weeks ahead.” Covington City

As of Thursday afternoon, Roanoke Police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation. 10 News has reached out for more details.