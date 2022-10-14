Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials.
The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in Roanoke, Covington Mayor Tom Sibold said.
We’re told Leitch served not only as the city’s mayor but also as a city councilman and an educator in the Covington School System.
His wife, Kathy Leitch, dedicated many hours to several civic and charitable organizations within the city, officials said.
A statement to 10 News from Covington City officials reads:
As of Thursday afternoon, Roanoke Police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation. 10 News has reached out for more details.