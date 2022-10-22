Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss

A family took the heartbreaking loss of their baby girl and turned it into a way to give back to others.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday.

This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.

The drive is in honor of Amarah Lane who was killed by an abusive mother when she was 22 months old.

Amarah’s father, Brenten Woody, says the drive helps him and his family cope with the loss.

“I turned my pain into something positive and I wanted to give back to families in need…just anyone I can help give them a jump start,” Woody said.

Throughout the day, the Woody family passed out several diapers and diaper bags to families in need. They were surrounded by nonprofits that also like to help others in the community.

Melissa Gish, Jobs+ Coordinator for Roanoke Housing Authority, says the Jamestown Place Apartments are somewhat hidden compared to other housing developments in the city.

“We wanted to bring together all of the non-profits in the area to just give back and show that we care and we want to help in any way that we can,” Gish said.

This year’s diaper drive was very important as prices increase, especially on baby products.

“It’s very expensive and I know what families go through and it’s not easy. I try to make a difference and try to give back,” Woody said.

Saturday would have been Amarah’s 6th birthday. Her dad makes sure the story is told and also advocates for families to continue taking care of their children.

Each diaper bag had a picture of Amarah’s face and a flyer explaining how she was killed.

“It wasn’t easy. It never gets easy. This right here really helps me cope and really helping people out really makes me feel good,” Woody said.