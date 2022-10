(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room.

The reception began just after 5 p.m.

You can watch President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris give their speeches below.