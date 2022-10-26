Lynchburg elementary students participate in ‘Paws for a Cause’

Students at a Lynchburg elementary school saw the impacts of Hurricane Ian and decided they wanted to do their part to help shelter pets.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Students at a Lynchburg elementary school saw the impacts of Hurricane Ian and decided they wanted to do their part to help shelter pets.

There were two special visitors at Dearington Elementary School on Wednesday – and a lot of happy children.

“They are so cuddly,” said Ainsley Dickens, who is in third grade.

The four-legged visitors came by to say their thanks for the kids’ efforts to help the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“Each year they do a program for a community. last year we worked with the hospital. This year the students were really passionate about helping the animals with Hurricane Ian,” Kelly Bivens, Principal of Dearing Elementary School said.

“I don’t like that animals get hurt or anything. I love dogs and cats,” Ainsley continued.

That’s why the entire school held a donation drive for pet supplies. Students even loaded up the vehicles with what they collected.

10 News asked 6-year-old Sherwin Abbitt why he cared so much, and he said, “It’s because I love animals and they are always liking me.”

Not only that, but Sherwin also adopted a kitten from the shelter.

“My cat is always happy for me and happy for them,” Sherwin continued.

It’s just a simple reminder about how event the smallest of creatures and helpers can make a big difference.

“It’s awesome to hear about young animal lovers in the community that want to help pets just as much as we do,” Claire LeFew with the Lynchburg Humane Society said.