Roanoke man arrested after standoff in Myrtle Beach, charged with kidnapping, attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A Roanoke man has been arrested after a woman escaped and sought help, leading to an hours-long standoff in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the Myrtle Beach Fire Station No. 6 for a kidnapping and attempted murder report.

Police said a victim escaped earlier that morning and went to the fire station for help, saying the man hit her in the head with a hammer and told her he’d kill her. She went on to say he tied her to a bed and threatened her once more if she tried to escape.

The man was identified as William Hodges, 45 years old, of Roanoke, authorities said.

Myrtle Beach PD said when tactical units arrived, Hodges shot at the officers from inside the home and refused to come out.

During the standoff, authorities said he made threats and claimed he had explosives.

After several hours of negotiations, police said Hodges stopped talking to authorities at the scene, so they deployed tear gas into the home to get him to come out.

We’re told Hodges then attempted to barricade windows and set a mattress on fire in the back of the home. After he set the house on fire, he came out of the front and surrendered.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department began putting out the fire immediately, and SLED along with the HCPD Bomb Squat were at the scene to make sure it was all clear, according to the Myrtle Beach PD.

Officers said they thought he let his dog out before setting the fire, but after going inside the home, they found his dog dead.

No injuries were reported because of the incident, but police said property in the area was damaged.

Myrtle Beach PD said Hodges has been charged with the following:

Ten counts of attempted murder,

One count of kidnapping,

One count of second-degree arson,

One count of cruelty to animals,

Two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are likely, police said.