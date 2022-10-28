Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say

Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, arrested and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested.

As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a male with what they said was a critical gunshot wound outside of the home.

Later on Sept. 7, police identified the victim of the shooting as 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.

Throughout the investigation, detectives identified 23-year-old Demarco Jackson as the suspect, according to police.

Authorities said they got warrants for Jackson’s arrest and began searching for him. On Sept. 24, Jackson was found in Houston, Texas, and was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

We’re told Jackson was being held at the Harris County Jail and refused to be transported back to Roanoke, which police said delayed the process.

On Oct. 11, police said Jackson signed the extradition, allowing Roanoke authorities to bring him back from Texas.

Police said Jackson has been charged with the following:

First-degree murder,

Use of a firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Roanoke Police.

Read more coverage on this incident below: