Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead.

15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.

During the investigation, which is still ongoing, there were search warrants obtained that allowed police to search two homes on the street, including the yards.

The documents said Saunders appeared to be running through the yard.

A gun and a cell phone were recovered from the scene, but there were no details as to who they belonged to.

A witness reported seeing four men in front of one of the homes, and that two more men came out of the residence when the shooting started. It said one of the men then returned to the home as the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder, and anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke City Police at (540) 853-2212.