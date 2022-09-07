15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting

The incident is being covered as a homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police.

Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3.

Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that shots were fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW off of Melrose Ave.

When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made. The incident remains an ongoing homicide investigation and police said no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.