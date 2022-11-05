72º

Rockets fall to Cougars, 54-24

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The Cougars were stealthy tonight and got the win

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Covington went to the home of the Rockets for a football showdown.

The Cougars were on the board first during this game.

After four quarters under the Friday night lights, Cougars came out victorious 54-24.

