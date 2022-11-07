Radford Police presence in Auburn Ave. area cleared after incident resolved

RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE

The Radford Police Department has resolved the situation that led to a heavy presence in the vicinity of Auburn Avenue on Monday evening.

Police asked that residents in the area avoid the 700 block of Auburn Avenue as officers worked to investigate an incident.

There was no confirmed threat to the community and there were no injuries reported, according to Radford PD.

Shortly after asking people to avoid the area, officers said they resolved the incident and had a “wanted” suspect in custody.

