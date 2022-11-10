62º

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg

Authorities say the incident happened on Oct. 10 at Sunshine Market

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FILE: Surveillance photos from Oct. 10 armed robbery at Sunshine Market in Lynchburg (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in early October in Lynchburg.

On Oct. 10 around 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to Sunshine Market on Pollard Street for a robbery. They tried to find the man, but he had already fled the area on foot.

LPD said he was armed during the incident.

On Thursday, police said they arrested and charged Lamont Wilkins, 55 years old, in connection with the incident.

According to the LPD, Wilkins is being charged with the following:

  • Robbery,
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,
  • Brandishing a firearm

We’re told Wilkins is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

