31º

Local News

Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’

Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed, officials say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amherst County Public Schools, Closed, Education

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials.

Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.

In a post on Twitter, Amherst County Public Schools said the water issues are happening in the town, and that staff will work remotely from home.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email