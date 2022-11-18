Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus

Virginia State Police is now in charge of the UVA shooting investigation, and is revealing new information.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia.

State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.

Investigators said as students started to get off the bus after returning to UVA grounds is when Jones began firing shots from inside the bus.

They said Jones then left the bus, fired additional shots, then ran away from the scene.

Police said Jones left the Charlottesville area in his car. Twelve hours later, he was spotted driving on I-64 and was taken into custody.

We’re told they are still trying to piece together where Jones was between the time he fled the scene of the shooting and was later arrested in Henrico County.

Investigators said at this point in time, they cannot comment on Jones’ motive behind the shootings.

Throughout the investigation, police said a handgun was recovered near the scene of the shooting. They found another handgun and a rifle at Jones’ home in Charlottesville.

Jones is being held in the Charlottesville - Albermarle County Regional Jail without bond.

He is facing 10 felonies, including three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.

Authorities said two others were injured during the incident – Michael Hollins, Jr, and Marlee Morgan.