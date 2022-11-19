George Wythe washes away the Green Wave, 48-28

George Wythe will now welcome in Grayson County next week

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It was one of the most intriguing matchups of the night.

Pioneer champ Narrows headed to Mountain Empire Champ George Wythe’s stomping grounds to faceoff.

A physical and tough battle test of George Wythe’s team in Narrows. The Green Wave has a star-studded lineup that features size and speed and it showed on Friday night at Pendleton Field.

Both sides were ready for the game cranking up the heat on the sidelines and the action was just as good.

GW started things off the right way on the ground, Ben Jollay taking it up the middle for the first score of the game … a 7-0 lead.

Narrows had quite the response. The aerial attack … Aidan McGlothlin to Carson Crigger hauling it in for the 21-yard TD catch … tied at 7.

In the second quarter, after the Maroons answered with a touchdown, Narrows fired back with a spark from special teams.

Following a kick return for a touchdown, Crigger fielded the punt at the 10, backpedaled a bit, and was out like a light. 91-yard return for a touchdown. Narrows went up 21-14.

But have no fear …Tandom Smith is here. The second rushing score of the game made it 21-21 at the break.

In the second half, the Maroons’ defense forces two turnovers that made all the difference. Luke Jollay came up with the interception.

It turned into a rugged Ben Jollay TD run … have a holly jolly Friday night.

Later in the 4th … a big sack-fumble from Colton Green and George Wythe rolled from there a 42-28 victory.

“I had to switch off so much coverages and stuff just for those kids like trying to double cover them and trying to act like we’re going to have pressure and then we’re not having pressure and I knew during the week I told you guys that I need you to bring pressure without me having to send it because I just can’t man them up all the time,” Brandon Harner, George Wythe Head Coach said.

George Wythe will face off with Grayson County next week for the region title.