Roanoke Police investigating shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police learned Sunday morning around 6:08 a.m., that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about this incident are limited and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.