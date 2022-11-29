Lynchburg man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-81, according to VSP

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg man has died after State Police said he was hit by a vehicle on I-81 in Augusta County.

Authorities said the fatal crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. on I-81 at the 225-mile marker when a 2020 Ford Transit bus was going north in the left lane.

The bus then hit Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg who police said was walking in the travel lane.

The driver of the bus, a 22-year-old from New York, was not hurt in the crash, police said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.