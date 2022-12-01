DMV: Pedestrian deaths tripled on Roanoke region’s roadways

ROANOKE, Va. – Pedestrian fatalities in the Roanoke region increased this year, according to the Virginia DMV.

As of Nov. 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes locally, compared to five last year, at a 260% increase.

There were 115 traffic-related fatalities in the region so far this year, a 1% increase from last year.

There were also increases in motorcycle and alcohol-related deaths locally. Motorcycle deaths increased by 20% while alcohol-related deaths increased by 8.3%, according to the DMV.

“We provide this data to give folks a look at what’s going on right now in their communities. We hope drivers will be motivated to make a change and put a stop to the behaviors that we know contribute to these devastating crashes,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Each of these numbers represents a real person and many are people in your community. We all have the power to make a difference by watching vigilantly for pedestrians, buckling up, slowing down and never driving distracted or impaired.”

Across the state, 905 people died in crashes in 2022, a 1% increase from this time last year.