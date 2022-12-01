Five more bands added to FloydFest 23~Forever lineup

FLOYD, Va. – Five more bands have been added to the already jam-packed lineup for next year’s FloydFest.

On Thursday, officials announced the latest additions to the FloydFest 23~Forever lineup:

Leftover Salmon;

KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders;

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast;

J.R. Carroll;

Sexbruise?

These five new artists will support FloydFest 23~Forever’s headlining performers, like Sheryl Crow and Elle King, organizers said.

We’re told that more artists will be added to their lineup and will be announced in the coming months.

Magic will come to the mountains for the festival from July 26 to July 30 next year in a brand new location, which you can see below.

Tickets for the festival went on sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and can be purchased here.

For more information about FloydFest 23~Forever, including location, all headlining artists, FAQs, and more, check out this article.