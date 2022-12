The series of events kicked off on Friday with the Christmas tree lighting. Head over to wsls.com to see more Christmas events throughout the region.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration is underway – Dickens of a Christmas kicked off on Friday night.

The tree lighting took place on Friday with something special to make the events really feel special – this year, the snow machines are working to turn Market Street into a Winter Wonderland.

