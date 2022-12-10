Lynchburg Monument Troops Rally veteran organizer receives national recognition

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Steve Bozeman, who was once in the Marine Corps, will be at the same spot on every Friday at noon.

Bozeman organizes one of the longest-standing troop rallies in America.

Every Friday from noon to 1 p.m., anywhere between 50-100 veterans gather at Monument Terrace. The first rally was back on Nov. 13, 2001, and they have gathered every Friday since.

“We love each other. We support each other and we will continue,” Bozeman said.

Bozeman and the rally have now gained national recognition. Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) honored them in the #STILLSERVING campaign.

The campaign recognizes veterans who are still playing a part in their community even after leaving the military.

“It’s just showing that the community of Lynchburg, which is a very friendly, veteran-friendly community … it’s just heartwarming to me and I love it,” Bozeman said.

Bozeman said he is “#StillServing” because he feels it is important to honor those who have stepped up to defend our nation when called.

Through 21 years of rallies, Bozeman has met thousands of veterans. One of the first was Navy veteran Len Glaser.

“I can’t think of anybody that’s more deserving of it. He belongs to these organizations, and he puts his whole heart into it. No matter what he does, it’s for the troops,” Glaser said.

Bozeman looks forward to the next Friday - another chance to be back together and a chance to meet new veterans and learn their stories.