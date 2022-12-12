Danville police warn of increase of Fentanyl in illegal substances after two overdose deaths

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is sounding the alarm about the deadly risks of using illegal substances.

Authorities say they’ve found an increased presence of Fentanyl, as well as pure Fentanyl, in cocaine, heroin and pills.

This warning comes after two reported deaths on Sunday, Dec. 11 that are suspected to be unintentional drug overdoses.

Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance, and according to the Centers for Disease Control, Fentanyl can be absorbed into the body through inhalation, oral exposure/ingestion or skin contact. Additionally, it can also be given intravenously, intramuscularly or as a skin patch.

The department continues to offer support to those battling addiction.

All illegal drugs carry a high risk of overdose or death and the police department understands the serious threats associated with being the victim of addiction of all types. Although the exact mixture and source of today’s overdoses is still being investigated, the deaths are a serious reminder of the unknown content when purchasing, ingesting, or even being present around suspected illegal drugs. We would like to remind anyone suffering from addiction that the Danville Police Department will help connect you with treatment services to battle the disease. Requesting that help can be done without any fear of criminal prosecution. Danville Police Department

If you or someone you know needs help or has information on illegal deadly drugs in the City of Danville they wish to share, please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform.

The platforms include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the department’s crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to arrest or convictions may be eligible for a cash reward.