10 News’ evening crew goes shopping for Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts

ROANOKE, Va. – Spreading Christmas cheer to those in need.

10 News is working to help local families by partnering with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, and the evening crew was stoked to go shopping for three of those children at Walmart.

Rachel, Brittny, Jeff Haniewich, and our camera crew had a blast shopping for three angels – ages 7, 8, and 11.

The morning team also had a blast picking out outfits and toys for their angels. You can watch the Virginia Today team shop here.