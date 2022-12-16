Danville Police, UPS host toy drive ahead of Christmas

Danville police are teaming up with UPS to brighten the lives of children over the holidays.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department hoping to brighten children’s spirits for the holidays with the help of UPS.

They hosted their third annual toy drive, “Little Blue Helpers,” in the River City.

Police said they were collecting toys for kids ages 0 to 12 earlier this month.

This is the first year they’ve worked with the United Postal Service, which donated a trailer to help out.

Police are pleased with the community’s turnout this year.

“Man, it feels great, the best thing to me is the citizens in the city of Danville, anytime we have something like, I’m over community engagement, when we ask for help, they come out and don’t hesitate,” Sargeant David Ferguson with Danville Police said.

The toys will be distributed Monday at the police department by appointment only. You can call the DPD at 434-799-6510 for more information.