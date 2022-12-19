Angels of Assisi gives free pet food to Roanoke community

ROANOKE, Va. – Making sure every pet has enough food and treats this holiday season.

Angels of Assisi, in partnership with the Humane Society, is offering free dog and cat food to the community.

A semi-truck filled with food and treats was unloaded at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. The community was able to pick up what they needed for their pets.

Angels of Assisi is hoping to adopt more resources, programs, and services to benefit the pets in the community.

“It means so much to us. Pets are such a huge part of family and I know a lot of people will go without so that they can help their pets. So, if we can help them out in that way, we are very happy to do it,” said Lisa O’Neil, executive director.

If your pet needs food, there is going to be another distribution this Wednesday, Dec 21 from 12 to 3 p.m.