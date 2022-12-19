35º

One person found dead after fire in Roanoke County

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday.

Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road.

The fire was contained quickly and a female was found dead inside the home.

Roanoke County Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

One person was taken into custody Sunday and has been charged with second degree murder. Police say the name of the suspect will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story and we’ll post new information as we get it.

