How you can keep your water pipes from freezing

As we prepare for colder weather, experts are urging homeowners to protect their pipes from freezing and bursting.

Experts said to let a small amount of water drip from your faucets to minimize the risk of the water freezing and expanding, causing the pipe to burst.

To keep pipes from freezing, experts recommended that you leave the cabinet doors open to allow the heat in the room to reach your pipes.

And if your pipes do burst. make sure you turn off your main water – we’re told doing so will save you money down the line.

“That’s why I say turn it off before making the phone call, they’re making a phone call panicked, and they’re fumbling through numbers,” Ted Puzio with Southern Trust said. “The water is continuing to pour through the house, I’ve seen damaged with ceilings broken.”

You can use heat from a light bulb or hairdryer to thaw a frozen pipe.