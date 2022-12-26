Basketball tournament at Clifton Middle School scheduled for Dec. 28, Dec. 29 postponed

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools has postponed the Alcova basketball tournament that was scheduled to be held this week due to water damage in Clifton Middle School.

We’re told the postponement is due to maintenance issues, which comes after a winter storm swept through the Commonwealth. The gym and locker room areas both had water pipes that froze, then busted on Dec. 24. Although the staff has been working to resolve the issue, leaders said clean up will not be completed in time for the tournament to take place.

The tournament was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, at Clifton Middle School, and teams from Clifton Middle School, Covington, Beverly Manor, and Maury River were scheduled to participate.

AHPS leaders said they are looking to reschedule the tournament in January.

“We look forward to hosting this tournament at CMS, and we are making every effort to reschedule. We appreciate Jason Helmintoller and Alcova Mortgage for agreeing to sponsor the tournament,” said CMS Principal Marty Wood.

School officials said they are working to find teams with open dates on Friday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 14.