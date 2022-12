Horse lifted to safety from frozen pond in Huddleston (Credit: Bedford Fire Department)

HUDDLESTON, Va. – One horse was lifted from a frozen pond to safety, thanks to the Bedford Fire Department.

On Sunday around 7:41 p.m., crews said they responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston for a horse trapped in a frozen pond.

Luckily, Special Operations members worked together with several companies to rescue the horse, according to the fire department.

We’re told A7, E7, RE8, R5, U3, M74, M75, TAC1, R1, and RAV1 were the units responsible for the rescue.