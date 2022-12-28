Henry County woman sentenced after Capitol riot guilty plea

Jamie Ferguson pleads guilty to charges of parading and picketing in a Capitol building

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

44-year-old Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville was sentenced on Dec. 23 to 24 months on probation.

10 News previously reported that Ferguson initially faced four misdemeanor charges:

18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1)-Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds



18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2)-Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds



40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D)-Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building



40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G)-Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building in a conference call with the U.S. Magistrate. She also agreed to pay $500 in restitution for the $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol.

In a Jan. 14, 2021 investigative report, the Department of the Air Force, Office of Special Investigations provided a photograph of Ferguson, a review of her social media accounts, and screenshots of surveillance footage claiming to show Ferguson inside the Capitol Rotunda on the same day rioters stormed the Capitol.

OSI also confirmed that Ferguson requested leave from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7 and was in Washington, D.C. on these dates.

The footage obtained from the U.S. Capitol Police appears to show Ferguson entering through the east front Rotunda doors to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 at about 2:42 p.m.

In an interview conducted by the FBI in Jan. 2021, Ferguson admitted to attending the White House Trump Rally, going to the U.S. Capitol “believing that she would be able to see the President again,” and staying in the Rotunda area for about 40 minutes.

