Roanoke man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns, money from home

DeAngelo Baker, 34, of Roanoke was arrested and charged after authorities seized narcotics, guns, and money. (Credit: Virginia State Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities seized drugs, guns, and money from a residence in Roanoke on Oct. 3, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said a package containing 2.3 pounds of Fentanyl was addressed to an individual at the residence in the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators say they seized about 130 grams of additional narcotics, three guns, and $13,431.

The street value of the narcotics seized was $231,700, police said.

DeAngelo Baker, 34, of Roanoke was arrested at the residence, according to authorities.

Baker was charged with the following:

Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl

Possession of a firearm by a violent felon

two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl

Possession of Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute

Police said Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation, VSP said.

