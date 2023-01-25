38º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns, money from home

The street value of the narcotics seized was $231,700, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
DeAngelo Baker, 34, of Roanoke was arrested and charged after authorities seized narcotics, guns, and money. (Credit: Virginia State Police) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities seized drugs, guns, and money from a residence in Roanoke on Oct. 3, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said a package containing 2.3 pounds of Fentanyl was addressed to an individual at the residence in the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators say they seized about 130 grams of additional narcotics, three guns, and $13,431.

The street value of the narcotics seized was $231,700, police said.

DeAngelo Baker, 34, of Roanoke was arrested at the residence, according to authorities.

Baker was charged with the following:

  • Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl
  • Possession of a firearm by a violent felon
  • two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug
  • Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl
  • Possession of Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute

Police said Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation, VSP said.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email