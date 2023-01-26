Redevelopment continues on old Bedford Middle School three years after fire

BEDFORD, Va. – This week marks three years since the iconic, old Bedford Middle School went up in flames, destroying the building.

Since then, Richmond-based company Waukesha Development has taken the reigns to bring new life into the building.

President of Waukesha Development Dave McCormack told 10 News there were some delays, but they’re back on track.

“We had to do a big rethink of the building, the density,” said McCormack. “What we were doing. We were well on our way and then ran into all sorts of building material delays. But, we are back on track now. Windows are going in.”

They plan to build 60 apartments and 30 hotel rooms.

While the building’s purpose may be changing, the historic details will stay the same.

“These buildings are just so iconic,” said McCormack. “Not just the structures themselves, but their community. We still have a lot of things to preserve and in the yellow school there is a lot of beautiful moldings and a lot of detail in there.”

McCormack said he plans on the apartments being complete by the end of this year or the beginning of 2024.