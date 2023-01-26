The Gauntlet business program, competition in Roanoke returns

ROANOKE, Va. – The Gauntlet, now in its ninth year, is returning to Roanoke soon. It is Virginia’s largest business program and competition.

The event is a business development system that connects entrepreneurs to training, mentorship, and resources to help their businesses thrive.

Annette Patterson, the President of the Advancement Foundation, and Natalie Ashton, one of last year’s winners, visited 10 News to discuss the program’s success.

This year, you must complete the application to register for The Gauntlet by the end of January. You can apply for The Gauntlet 2023 event here.

Classes for The Gauntlet begin on Feb. 7, the business competition will be held on April 6, and The Gauntlet graduation and awards ceremony will be held sometime in May, according to their website.